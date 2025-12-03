Centre has issued directions to control pollution across NCR: Delhi Minister

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Centre has issued strict, time-bound directions to all NCR cities to control dust, repair potholes within 72 hours, and take action against agencies responsible for debris on roads, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

The Union Environment Ministry on Tuesday held a meeting with officials from all northern states and issued time-bound directions to curb pollution across the National Capital Region (NCR), Sirsa said.

He said that Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Greater Noida have been instructed to achieve 100 per cent dust-control compliance with the use of water sprinklers and anti-smog machines on all major roads.

Ghaziabad, he added, has already removed legacy waste and developed a green belt on the reclaimed land, while Noida and Greater Noida are working to complete similar measures.

Sirsa said the Centre has directed that all potholes across NCR be repaired within 72 hours, and that a long-term solution for chronic dust-prone stretches must be implemented within six months.

Strict action will be taken against any government or private agency found responsible for debris or construction waste on roads, Sirsa said, adding that "no agency will be spared." He said FIR will be registered if road-cutting is done without permission.

According to the minister, 1,400 kilometres of roads will be prioritised for pothole repair, while dust mitigation measures will be enforced at all construction and demolition waste sites.

Nearly 8,000 kilometres of MCD (municipal corporation of Delhi) roads are to be made dust-free through regular sweeping and mitigation works, he said.

Sirsa said that construction and demolition waste products will be utilised fully, and emergency repairs on road-cutting stretches can be executed without waiting for new tender approvals.

He added that BS-IV and below vehicles will face stricter checks in Delhi, and last-mile connectivity will be improved to reduce vehicular emissions.

The minister said the city's "green rooms" are being given more powers to enforce action on pollution-control violations. "All PWD (public works department) roads will undergo regular washing, and we will increase the installation of mist-spray systems," he added. PTI NSM RUK RUK