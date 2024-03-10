Centre has never been partial with any state: J'khand BJP leader

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Mar 10 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP leader Laxmikant Bajpai on Sunday asserted that the Narendra Modi-led central government has never been partial with any state during the last 10 years.

Addressing party workers at a booth-level meeting in Medininagar, Bajpai also said revenues collected by the Union government are proportionately shared with state governments.

The BJP’s Jharkhand in-charge claimed that allegations by some opposition-ruled states about not receiving central dues were baseless, as they had even failed to produce utilisation certificates.

Bajpai also said the ideology of the opposition alliance INDIA was based on "selfishness", while in BJP's case, it is based on “nationalism”.

“The BJP will win all the 14 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand,” Bajpai added. PTI CORR BS RBT