Centre has no role in panel's recommendation to stop state funding for madrassas: MoS Kurian

Malappuram (Kerala), Oct 14 (PTI) Union Minister George Kurian said on Monday that the Central government had no role in the apex child rights body's recommendation to halt state funding for madrassas, as it was a completely independent institution with quasi-judicial authority.

Reacting to queries on the issue, the Minister of State for Minority Affairs told reporters here that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is a statutory body with the right to conduct independent studies, investigate matters, and issue orders.

"Generally, the executive does not react to the commission's decisions, which are quasi-judicial in nature. The commission has stated that government assistance should be stopped. The Centre has no role in the commission's decision, as it is a completely independent institution," Kurian said.

He also said that a judicial remedy is the only way forward in this matter.

The union minister's clarification came amid criticism from both the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress, who cut across their political differences to vehemently oppose the NCPCR's directives, which raised serious concerns about the functioning of madrassas.

The apex child rights body has raised serious concerns about the state of functioning in madrassas and called for stopping state funding to them unless they comply with the Right to Education Act.

In its latest report titled 'Guardians of Faith or Oppressors of Rights?', the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said religious institutions operating outside the purview of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 had a negative impact.

According to the report, the exemption of madrassas from the RTE Act has deprived children attending these institutions of a quality education.