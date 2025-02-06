Centre has taken note of China's announcement of mega dam project: Minister in parliament

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Union government has "taken note" of China's announcement of a mega dam project on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) river in the Tibet Autonomous Region, the Centre informed Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha also said various issues relating to trans-border rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of an "institutionalised Expert Level Mechanism," which was established in 2006, as well as through diplomatic channels.

The ministry was asked whether China's decision to construct a hydropower dam on the Brahmaputra river, which flows into India and Bangladesh, has raised concerns about its potential impact on millions of people living downstream.

"The Government of India has taken note of China's announcement of a mega dam project approved on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) River in the Tibet Autonomous Region," he said.

As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights to the waters of the transborder rivers, the government has "consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities," and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are "not harmed by any activities in upstream areas," the minister said.

"Following the recent announcement by China of the mega dam project, we have amplified our concerns and demarched them on 30 December 2024, including on the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries," he said.

The issue was also raised during the visit of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Beijing for a meeting of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism, he said.

During the visit, the two countries agreed to hold an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism to discuss resumption of provision of hydrological data and other cooperation pertaining to trans-border rivers, Singh said in his response.

The ministry was also asked about the measures India is taking to engage with China to address ecological and water flow stability in the northeastern states and to ensure adherence to international water-sharing principles.

"Government of India intends to remain engaged with China on the issue of trans-border rivers to safeguard our interests. Government carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and takes necessary measures to protect our interests, including preventive and corrective measures to safeguard life and livelihood of Indian citizens residing in downstream areas," he added. PTI KND KND VN VN