Centre holds key meetings to address ethnic crisis in Manipur: CM

Imphal, Oct 10 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said that the Centre held an important meeting to address the ongoing ethnic crisis in the state.

He, however, did not reveal details of the meetings.

Singh said that efforts were being made to initiate talks and resolve misunderstandings between the groups involved, and peace gradually returned due to collective efforts.

Violence between Meiteis and Kukis left over 200 people dead in Manipur since May last year. PTI COR MNB NN