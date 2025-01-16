Centre holds meeting with states to improve service delivery, exchange of best practices

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Centre convened a meeting of Right to Services (RTS) chief commissioners and commissioners from states and Union territories for exchange of best practices and improve service delivery, according to an official statement issued Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) Secretary V Srinivas on Wednesday and attended by RTS Chief Commissioners/Commissioners of Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Additional Chief Secretary government of Bihar and Senior General Manager, Department of Information Technology, government of Rajasthan, it said.

The DARPG had curated a plenary session of RTS Chief Commissioners/ Commissioners at the 27th national e-Governance conference in Mumbai.

The meeting also aimed at promoting e-services to bring citizens and government closer using technology, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR TIR