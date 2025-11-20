Centre hosts Bharat TULIP meet to connect traditional artisans with global market

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment on Thursday brought together artisans, buyers and industry leaders at the 'Bharat TULIP -- Seller Buyer Meet 2025' in Delhi, as part of a push to expand market access for communities engaged in traditional crafts.

Organised by the National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, the event featured more than 20 artisans from marginalised communities showcasing over 100 varieties of handicrafts representing diverse regional traditions.

Inaugurating the event, Social Justice Secretary Amit Yadav said India's artisans remain "the true carriers of the nation's cultural legacy" and their craft is a "living expression of national identity".

He said the platform strengthens the government's 'Vocal for Local' push by helping artisans move "from local to global".

Yadav said the initiative is designed to secure the future of artisans by widening entrepreneurial opportunities and ensuring recognition, respect and sustainable livelihoods.

Such platforms, he added, help the next generation inherit both a pride in tradition and the promise of progress.

Ministry officials said the meet enabled artisans to engage directly with industry stakeholders through B2B (business-to-business) interactions, live demonstrations and thematic sessions aimed at building long-term business associations.

Officials said these engagements help buyers understand the traditions and processes behind handmade products, thereby expanding appreciation for traditional crafts.

The NBCFDC said the Bharat TULIP platform is being scaled up as a national mechanism to boost visibility and market access for artisans.

The corporation aims to support artisans with the resources needed to compete in contemporary markets while positioning traditional arts as both a cultural asset and a vehicle for economic growth.