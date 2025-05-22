Centre ignored appeals for dialogue: CPI(M) condemns encounter of Maoists

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday "strongly condemned" the encounter of 27 Maoists, including Nambala Kesavarao, in Chhattisgarh.

In a statement, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said repeated appeals from the Maoists for talks were ignored, and the Centre and the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government chose not to pursue a solution through dialogue.

"Instead, they are following an inhuman policy of killings and annihilation. The statements made by the Union home minister, reiterating the deadline, and the chief minister of Chhattisgarh's statement that there is no need for talks reflect a fascistic mindset that appears to celebrate the taking of human lives and are against democracy," the CPI(M) said.

Many political parties and concerned citizens have appealed to the government to consider the request for dialogue, the Left party said.

"In spite of our opposition to Maoists' politics, we urge the government to immediately accept their request for talks and halt all paramilitary operations," it added.

CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju was among 27 Maoists killed by security forces in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called it a "landmark achievement in the battle to eliminate Naxalism".

The CPI and the CPI(ML) Liberation have also condemned the encounter and demanded a judicial probe.

The CPI said killing the Maoist leader "instead of lawfully arresting him" raised serious concerns about the State's commitment to democratic norms. PTI AO AO SZM SZM