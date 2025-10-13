Centre ignoring Cong-ruled states, HP didn't get adequate help for disasters: Priyanka

Shimla, Oct 13 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Union government of not providing adequate help to disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh, claiming the Centre was "ignoring" states ruled by her party.

She made the remarks during a rally after a statue of six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh was unveiled by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at Daulat Singh Park on the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla.

"After Sukhvinder Sukhu became chief minister, heavy rains hit Himachal, but the Union government did not provide adequate help to Congress-ruled state despite several requests," Priyanka said.

"Sukhu had just become chief minister and Himachal was hit by heavy rains and landslide wreaking havoc, damaging houses and rendering families shelterless, but no help came from the Centre", said Priyanka, adding that "till date, the help Sukhu sought has not arrived from the government".

She alleged that the BJP, which was only interested in winning elections, discriminated against the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh.

This monsoon, 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods and 148 major landslides were reported in the state, killing 270 people in rain-related incidents. The total loss was estimated at Rs 5,426 crore.

Priyanka Vadra accompanied her mother Sonia Gandhi in paying tributes to Virbhadra Singh during the inauguration of the late leader's statue. Later, they visited a photo exhibition highlighting his life and legacy.

The six-foot-tall bronze statue is placed near the statues of notable leaders such as YS Parmar, the first chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mahatma Gandhi and former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Later addressing the rally, Priyanka Vadra said, "We need leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Virbhadra Singh who always followed the path of honesty and truth and remained dedicated to people's development".

"Unfortunately, there are very few leaders following this path in the country, but Congress' Rahul Gandhi is raising issues that the people fearlessly," she said.

She asserted that one needs to go beyond "social media and PR" to work for the people.

The Congress leader recalled Virbhadra Singh as a leader whose heart always beat for the welfare of Himachal Pradesh. She emphasised her family's bond with the state, dating back to former prime minister Indira Gandhi and extending to her own family.

"When I came for canvassing in the last elections, people told me about Virbhadra Singh's connection with the people and his simple behaviour, as was the tradition with Congress leaders. And I am happy that Chief Minister Sukhu has taken forward the tradition," she said.

Priyanka Vadra said the Congress will try to fulfil the "cherished dream of our ancestors", underlining that the right mindset and honest politics are crucial for the development of the nation. She also extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state.

Chief Minister Sukhu also praised Virbhadra Singh as the "sadak, bijli aur development ka neta" (the leader known for his work on roads, electricity and development).

"He was so connected with the people that he opened schools for even one student," he said and also acknowledged the support of the Gandhi family in the development of the state, highlighting initiatives such as IIT Mandi, IIM Sirmaur, and the establishment of a central university. He said that Priyanka Gandhi's residence has boosted tourism in Shimla.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri thanked Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra for attending the rally held in honour of Virbhadra Singh, who, he said, had an emotional relationship with the people of the state. "People were waiting for this moment for a long time." Agnihotri also lauded Indira Gandhi, who, as prime minister in 1971, announced the complete statehood of Himachal Pradesh from the Ridge Ground.

Scion of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family, Virbhadra Singh first took office as chief minister on April 8, 1983 and spent the next four decades in public life, becoming the chief minister five more times. He died in 2021 after a prolonged illness.

Singh's wife, Pratibha Singh, is the state party chief and his son, Vikramaditya Singh, is the Public Works Minister in the Himachal Pradesh government. Both the leaders struck an emotional chord with the people and thanked them for gracing the occasion.

Pratibha Singh described the unveiling as an emotional and joyous occasion, while Vikramaditya Singh said that the occasion reflected not just a formal ceremony but the sentiments and love of the people, and affirmed his commitment to follow his father's ideals.

Remarking that Virbhadra Singh dedicated his life to public service and ushered in a new chapter of development in the state with focus on employment, education, roads and health, the PWD minister praised his father's commitment to fulfil the trust of the public and said "I strive to follow the ideals shown by my father".

A retired IAS officer, who was close to Virbhadra Singh, said that Sonia Gandhi attending a public function, reportedly after several years, is a pointer that the legacy of the former chief minister is still alive and he commands immense respect.

Shower praise on Virbhadra Singh, his supporters and admirers extolled him as a leader, full of compassion, who lived in the hearts of the people.

The statue unveiling and a rally that followed were organised by Vikramaditya Singh, who is also the chairman of the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation, and the state government. The unveiling was initially planned for the deceased leader's birth anniversary on June 23, but was postponed.

Among those present at the event were Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Deepender Hooda, as well as Rajni Patil, the state in charge of Congress, cabinet ministers from the state, and Congress leader Rajiv Shukla.