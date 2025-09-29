Centre ignoring Maharashtra, rain-hit farmers need urgent loan waiver: Aaditya

Mumbai, Sept 29 (PTI) Amid widespread destruction caused by rains and floods in Maharashtra and demands for higher financial assistance for farmers, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday accused the Centre of ignoring the western state, which contributes the most to the exchequer. Maharashtra has been hit by one of the worst possible extreme weather cases for monsoons, Thackeray stated on X.

He said the Marathwada region, and parts of Vidarbha and western Maharashtra, have been "terribly hit".

"It's the farmer's misfortune that we don't have elections currently in Maharashtra. Otherwise, the BJP governments at the Union and state levels would have been spending all out to help farmers and putting up adverts," Thackeray said.

He alleged the government has conveniently forgotten electoral assurances given to farmers.

"Maharashtra, the state that contributes the most to the treasury of the Union Government, is being ignored now," the Worli MLA said.

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised a full and unconditional loan waiver during the campaign for polls, but he is now telling farmers to wait for the right time.

Taking a dig, the Sena (UBT) questioned whether the right time will come before the next elections.

He said farmers need immediate compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare along with a loan waiver.

Torrential rains in parts of Maharashtra, particularly the Marathwada region, have destroyed crops and caused widespread damage. PTI PR NSK