Centre implementing Shyama Prasad Mookerjee's policies, says RSS leader

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 14 (PTI) RSS ideologue J Nandakumar said the union government is systematically implementing the policies of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, whose thoughts and works remain an inspiration.

Nandakumar was speaking at a lecture series organised by the Kerala Raj bhavan to commemorate the 125th birth year of Mookerjee.

The Kerala government, earlier, had strongly criticised Governor Rajendra Arlekar, accusing him of using Raj Bhavan, a constitutional entity, to propagate RSS ideology.

The first lecture was delivered by S Gurumurthy a few months ago.

Quoting a speech by Mookerjee, who was a minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru Cabinet as a representative of the Jan Sangh, the National Coordinator of Prajna Pravah said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) should be viewed with reference to what he had said.

"Why should Hindus in East Pakistan continue to live in fear, while we remain silent, in the name of secularism?" asked J Nandakumar directly quoting Mookerjee.

"Read CAA in this background," Nandakumar said.

He said Mookerjee had categorically mentioned in his resignation letter that national unity cannot be achieved by appeasing those who "deny the very basis of our cultural oneness." "This was the stand taken by him when the government was meekly surrendering to the pressure from divisive forces, the so-called pseudo-secularists," Nandakumar said.

Nandakumar said Mookerjee always believed in cultural nationalism, and he believed in such a system of education, and that is what is now being brought in as the National Education Policy.

"Mookerjee always wanted an education policy with the nation at its centre," he said.

He said the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme also is the brainchild of Mookerjee, as he clearly elaborated his development policy when he was the industries minister.

"Mookerjee has clearly said that development diverse from the self is another form of dependency," Nandakumar said.

The state's ruling Left party had previously described the invitation to RSS ideologues in the lecture series as an "attempt to propagate the Sangh Parivar's ideology at public expense".