Centre invested Rs 4 lakh crore in Northeast since 2014 to make region growth engine: Sonowal

Aizawl, Nov 1 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday claimed that the Centre has invested Rs 4 lakh crore in the Northeast since 2014 to make the region the growth engine of the country.

The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush visited Mizoram to campaign for BJP candidates for the November 7 assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Lunglei town in southern Mizoram, Sonowal claimed that Northeast India has made tremendous strides towards progress and development.

"Since 2014, after Modi ji became the leader of our country, the central government has invested Rs 4 lakh crore to develop capacity in the region and make it the economic growth engine of India. We, the people of Northeast, are no longer ignored by the Centre, unlike the Congress governments of the past," Sonowal said.

Elections to the 40-member assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and votes polled will be counted on December 3.

Sonowal said Mizoram will gain tremendously from the Sittwe Port, which is part of the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport project.

The state is poised to become the conduit for the new age of progress and development of the northeastern region, he said.

He said that there is a huge potential to hone and incubate the sporting talent of Mizoram.

The BJP, if voted to power, will explore opportunities for economic cooperation with the neighbouring countries of Myanmar and Bangladesh, the minister said.

Sonowal was campaigning for BJP candidates R Lalbiaktluangi from Lunglei West constituency and T Biaksailova from Lunglei South seat. PTI COR ACD