Centre invites applications for chief information commissioner in CIC

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday sought applications for the post of the chief information commissioner in the transparency watchdog, CIC.

The Central Information Commission (CIC), mandated to decide appeals and complaints under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, is headed by a chief information commissioner and can have a maximum of 10 information commissioners (ICs).

At present, besides Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya, two ICs are working in the commission. Former IAS officer Samariya is going to complete his term later this year.

The chief information commissioner shall hold office (for such term as may be prescribed by the central government) and shall not be eligible for reappointment, according to the RTI Act.

No chief information commissioner shall hold office after he has attained the age of 65 years, it says.

Born on September 14, 1960, Samariya was sworn in as the chief information commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu on November 6, 2023.

"It is proposed to appoint a Chief Information Commissioner in the Central Information Commission," an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

The RTI Act provides that the chief information commissioner "shall be a person of eminence in public life with wide knowledge and experience in law, science and technology, social service, management, journalism, mass-media or administration and governance", it said.

Persons who have attained the age of 65 years shall not be eligible for appointment, the order said.

Those fulfilling the eligibility criteria and interested in the appointment may apply in a prescribed proforma by June 20, 2025, it added. PTI AKV RHL