New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) With temperatures rising, the Centre on Saturday directed states and Union territories to ensure that all hospitals within their jurisdiction conduct thorough inspections, address discrepancy in electrical load capacity and obtain valid clearances to prevent hospital fires during summer months.

According to sources, the Union health ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) have issued a joint advisory to all states and Union territories underscoring the paramount importance of proactive measures in preventing such devastating incidents on the directions of the prime minister.

As temperatures escalate during the summer months, hospital fires become a significant threat, the advisory said.

State health departments and state disaster management authorities have been directed to work in close collaboration to ensure that all accredited hospitals within their jurisdiction take immediate action.

States have been asked to conduct comprehensive fire safety audit and on-site inspections of all hospitals to assess fire safety compliance.

They have been asked to ensure that fire-fighting systems, including fire alarms, fire smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, fire hydrants, and fire lifts, are present and fully functional.

They have been also asked to address the critical issue of insufficient electrical load capacity.

Hospitals must regularly conduct electrical load audits, particularly when adding new equipment or converting spaces into ICUs. Any identified discrepancies must be promptly rectified, the advisory said.

The advisory stressed that hospitals must strictly adhere to regulatory requirements and obtain valid fire No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) from their respective state fire departments.

Prioritize re-calibration of electrical loads in older buildings constructed before adopting fire safety norms, the advisory said.

It mentioned a detailed set of instructions outlining the steps and measures to be undertaken by hospitals to ensure fire safety compliance that have also been provided to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, recommending them to disseminate the information among all accredited hospitals.

According to the instruction, hospitals must regularly inspect fire-fighting equipment such as fire extinguishers, hydrants, and alarms.

This includes checking the expiry dates of extinguishers, ensuring hydrants are accessible and have adequate water pressure, and that fire alarms are operational and audible throughout the facility.

They must establish a maintenance schedule for all safety equipment.

This should include monthly checks of fire extinguishers, quarterly tests of fire alarms and hydrants, and annual professional inspections to certify their effectiveness in accordance with relevant Indian standards.

Hospitals should conduct electrical audits bi-annually to evaluate the hospital's power consumption, particularly in high-demand areas like ICUs.

Upgrades or modifications should be assessed by a certified electrician to ensure they meet safety standards without overloading the system as per the National Electrical Code of India-2023.

In areas with oxygen tanks or piped oxygen, strict no-smoking policies and controls on heat sources should be implemented.

Signage should clearly mark these areas, and staff should be trained on the risks associated with high- oxygen environments.

It should be ensured that fire smoke detectors and fire alarms are installed in all hospital areas, particularly in patient rooms, hallways, and common areas.

Materials used in hospital construction and furnishings to identify and replace combustible materials with non- combustible or fire-resistant alternatives, especially in-patient care areas, should be audited.

Electrical ducts should be inspected to ensure they are sealed with materials like intumescent firestop sealants that prevent the spread of fire and smoke through openings.

Power management systems should be used to monitor electrical loads and prevent overloading. Ensure that multiple high- power devices are not connected to a single circuit. Regularly review power distribution to accommodate new equipment safely.

Further, critical areas, including ICUs and operation theatres, should be fitted with automatic sprinkler systems and accessible hosepipes.

These systems should be linked in sync with the fire alarm system to be activated in the event of a fire, the instructions stated.

Hospital infrastructure should be regularly reviewed and updated h to comply with the latest fire safety standards outlined in the National Building Code 2016. This includes ensuring proper ventilation systems, fire-resistant doors, and emergency lighting in corridors and stairwells.

There should be annually renew of the the Fire Safety No-Objection certificate as per State Fire Safety Rules from the local fire department.

This includes includes submitting up-to-date fire safety plans and records of equipment maintenance and staff training.

A continuous training program for all staff on fire prevention, emergency procedures, and the use of fire-fighting equipment should be implemented .

Besides bi-annual fire drills, including evacuation drills, should be conducted to ensure staff, doctors, and patients know how to respond in an emergency.

According to the instructions, hospitals should develop a comprehensive evacuation plans that include clear, well-marked escape routes, emergency exits free of obstructions, and designated safe assembly areas.

Plans should be displayed prominently throughout the hospital and in staff training programs. Each hospital has to formulate an SoP to be followed in case of a fire incident. PTI PLB ZMN