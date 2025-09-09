Centre, J-K admin fully committed to completing rehabilitation of flood-affected families: LG

Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed the commitment of the government of India and the Union Territory (UT) administration for the complete rehabilitation of families affected by rains and floods in the region, and said it is resolved to support the people through this difficult time.

Sinha on Tuesday reached out to the flood-affected people of three districts in the Jammu region and reviewed the restoration work on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Udhampur.

Sinha visited the flood-affected areas in Jammu city's Rajiv Colony, followed by Jakhani and Thard in Udhampur district, and Keso Manhasan and Vijaypur in Samba district during his day-long tour.

"The government of India and the J-K administration are fully committed to not only restoring the damaged infrastructure but also completing rehabilitation of the affected families," the LG said during the visit.

Assuring people of the support, he said, "We are resolved to support the people of Jammu and Kashmir through this difficult time." The recent natural calamities caused massive destruction throughout the Jammu region, which has not experienced such events on this scale for a very long time, he said.

"The Centre, in coordination with the J-K administration, is currently assessing the damage to essential infrastructure like roads, power, water supply, education and health caused by the recent natural calamities. The team has also visited several affected districts in the Jammu region," the LG said.

He said the complete restoration of infrastructure will require some time, but the administration is focused on providing immediate relief to the affected population.

The LG said the farming community has been severely affected by the recent natural calamities.

He urged farmers across the Jammu region to take advantage of the benefits of the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP).

Sinha also expressed gratitude to the director and the entire team of AIIMS Jammu for organising the health camp for flood-affected families and for discharging their moral responsibility towards the healthcare of the people of Samba.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Jammu, emphasised that health camps should be set up in every panchayat for flood-affected people.

AIIMS Jammu will be organising nine more mega health camps, and the J-K Health Department, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army are also organising similar health camps. "I urge the people to visit these camps and avail of healthcare services," he added.

Earlier, the LG visited Devak Bridge near AIIMS Jammu at Vijaypur, Samba. The bridge suffered damage due to incessant rains and increased water levels. He directed the officials to expedite the restoration work.