Centre, Kerala govt step in to solve frequent boat accidents in Muthalapozhi after fishermens' death

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17 (PTI) In the wake of the death of four fishermen in a boat accident last week at Muthalapozhi here, both the Centre and the Kerala government on Monday stepped in to avoid such incidents in the area where the sea meets a river and a lake.

Raising concerns over frequent boat accidents occurring there, leading to the deaths of fishermen venturing out for fishing, the coastal community has been contending for some time that the area is dangerous for their vessels.

Nearly a week after a boat capsized in the area that left four fishermen dead, a central team of experts led by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan visited the area in the morning to assess the situation and work out a solution for the problem of recurring boat accidents in the coastal area close to the fishing harbour.

While the central team visited the area, a ministerial-level meeting was held in the state Secretariat here by Kerala ministers Saji Cherian, G R Anil, V Sivankutty and Antony Raju on the same issue.

Speaking to reporters after visually assessing the area at Muthalapozhi, Union Minister Muraleedharan said the experts have studied and researched the problems facing the people there and will hear their views and suggestions on how to remedy the situation.

"The expert team will also hear the suggestions of the state government and thereafter come up with a permanent solution, including redevelopment of the harbour area," he said.

The Union Minister also welcomed the minister-level meeting being held by the state government in connection with the frequent boat accidents at Muthalapozhi.

After the state ministers' meeting, Fisheries Minister Cherian told reporters that they decided on various steps for preventing boat accidents in the area and also on taking care of the families of the four deceased fishermen.

On the issue of preventing accidents, the Minister said Adani Group -- with which the government has a contract to dredge the fishing harbour area -- would be asked to increase the depth of the channel and basin, as provided under the agreement, by removing rocks and sand deposited there.

Cherian said that while Adani had carried out dredging, it was completed only up to 70 per cent.

"Steps will be taken to ensure it is 100 per cent completed. For that, we will be holding discussions with officials of Adani," he said.

The Minister also said that a permanent mechanism will be put in place to prevent sand deposition in the approach channel to the harbour.

"For that, a sand bypassing system would be implemented. Under that system, the sand would be pumped away to prevent it from being deposited in the channel. It is expected to cost around Rs 10 crore. We will float a tender for the same as soon as the prevailing bad weather blows over," he said.

Besides that, lights would be installed in the area to improve visibility and ensure better navigation.

Regarding the families of the four deceased fishermen, the Minister said Rs 10 lakh will be given to them and in addition to that homes would be built for those who do not have houses and a source of livelihood would also be created for them.

Apart from that, the government will also explore how to waive off the loans the families had taken and are yet to be paid off, Cherian said.

The Minister said the Left front government has always worked for the interests of the fishermen and the coastal area communities, unlike the UDF, which allegedly did nothing for them when they were in power.

He also alleged that the opposition UDF was presently only interested in foisting the blame on someone and was trying to leverage the issue in the area for political gains.

A political row had erupted in the state last week over the boat accident at Muthalapozhi that claimed four lives, with the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress accusing each other of trying to create tension in the coastal area.

Of the four fishermen on the boat that capsized on July 10, one of them was found dead hours after the accident and the bodies of the remaining three were recovered by the next evening.

According to Father Eugene Pereira, the Vicar General of the Latin Archdiocese, it was the 10th such accident in the area this year alone. PTI HMP HDA