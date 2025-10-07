Centre, Kerala push for safe, transparent migration at Global Mobility Conclave

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (PTI) A senior central government official on Tuesday said migration today is not merely about numbers but about ensuring dignity, safety, and alignment with citizens’ aspirations.

Kerala is the only state in India with three recruitment agencies operating under government leadership, underscoring its commitment to promoting safe and legal migration, said Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs.

He was speaking at the one‑day Global Mobility Conclave here, organised by the Office of the Protector of Emigrants (Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi) under the Ministry of External Affairs, jointly with the Non‑Resident Keralites Affairs Department (NORKA).

The secretary lauded the 'Operation Migration Shield' initiative, jointly conducted by the Protector of Emigrants and the state police, as a model for other regions in curbing fraudulent recruitment practices.

"Migration today is not merely about numbers but about ensuring dignity, safety, and alignment with the aspirations of citizens," he said. He noted that the conclave was both timely and significant in addressing these goals.

Chatterjee further announced that a Passport Seva Kendra will soon be established in Tavanur, in the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency of northern Malappuram.

"With the establishment of the Tavanur centre, Kerala will have either a Passport Seva Kendra or a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in every Lok Sabha constituency," he said, according to a statement.

He reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to setting up Passport Seva Kendras across all parliamentary constituencies in the country.

The Global Mobility Conclave was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said the objective of the event was “to develop policies that make migration credible, safe, and transparent.” He emphasised that identifying and curbing exploitative institutions and agents is the first step toward ensuring secure migration.

Major Shashank Tripathi, Protector of Emigrants (Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi), delivered the vote of thanks, assuring continued collaboration with NORKA to strengthen Kerala’s position as a global workforce hub, the statement said.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Joint Secretaries of the Ministry of External Affairs, Gina Uika IFS and Surinder Bhagat IFS. PTI LGK SSK