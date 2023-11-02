Centre launches campaign to raise awareness on use of digital life certificate for pensioners

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Centre has launched a month-long nationwide campaign aimed at raising awareness on the use of digital life certificates among central government pensioners, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

To enhance 'ease of living' of central government pensioners, the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has been promoting 'Jeevan Pramaan' or digital life certificate (DLC) extensively.

In 2014, submission of DLCs using biometric devices was commenced. Subsequently, the department engaged with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to develop a face authentication technology system based on the Aadhaar database, whereby it is possible to submit a life certificate from any Android-based smartphone.

The identity of a person is established through face authentication and a DLC is generated.

"A nationwide campaign is being held from 1st to 30th November, 2023 at 500 locations in 100 cities across the country, targeting 50 lakh pensioners in collaboration of 17 Pension disbursing banks, ministries/departments, Pensioners' Welfare Association, UIDAI, MeitY," a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The pensioners' welfare associations have also been sensitised to hold camps for pensioners for DLC submission.

The officials from the DoPPW will be visiting major locations throughout the country to assist pensioners in use of various digital modes to submit their life certificates, the statement added. PTI AKV CK