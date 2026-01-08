Centre launches 'Pankhudi' portal to facilitate participation in welfare initiatives

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi on Thursday launched "Pankhudi", a portal to facilitate contributions by individuals, NGOs and corporates to government initiatives for early childhood care and women empowerment.

The web portal will streamline the voluntary and institutional contributions across key thematic areas, including nutrition, health, early childhood care and education (ECCE), child welfare, protection and rehabilitation, and women's safety and empowerment.

Through this portal, individuals, non-resident Indians, Non-Governmental Organisations, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributors, and corporate entities can make contributions.

The government agencies working in the domain of women and child development can also make contributions through this portal.

Speaking after launching the portal, the WCD Minister said the portal is a "non-monetary, transparent, and result-oriented" platform.

"Our effort is that corporates, NGOs, and individuals can connect with the centres without any hassle, and can make a real impact, and can also monitor the progress," the minister said.

The portal will strengthen the implementation of the Ministry's flagship missions -- Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti -- through a structured and transparent digital mechanism, Devi said.

The portal will also support improved implementation, monitoring, and accountability of the initiatives, she said, adding that "The portal will provide end-to-end tracking with transparency." The contributors can register on the portal, identify initiatives, submit proposals, and track the status of their contributions through clearly defined approval workflows, she said.

She also said that the portal does not allow monetary contributions.

The Women and Child Development Ministry, in a statement, said the launch of the "Pankhudi" portal marks a significant step towards leveraging digital solutions for outcome-oriented development of women and children across India.

According to the ministry, the initiative will improve the infrastructure and services being provided through more than 14 lakh Anganwadi Centres, 5,000 Child Care Institutions, around 800 One Stop Centres (OSCs), and various other institutions, leading to the ease of living of common citizens.