Centre launches pilot programme to boost apprenticeship training in NE

Aizawl, May 20 (PTI) The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Tuesday launched a pilot programme to promote apprenticeship training in the northeastern region, an official said.

The scheme was jointly launched by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, in Aizawl.

The initiative aims to provide structured, paid and high-quality apprenticeship opportunities to youths, the official said.

Under the scheme, over 26,000 youths from the region will receive an additional Rs 1,500 per month for one year – over and above the regular stipend provided through the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), he said.

A total of Rs 43.94 crore has been earmarked for the pilot initiative, including Rs 4 crore for outreach, capacity building and project implementation, the official said.

Chaudhary said the launch of the initiative marks a defining moment for apprenticeship promotion in the northeast.

He said it will “open the doors of real industry exposure for our youths – allowing them to step onto the factory floor, understand the dynamics of contemporary industry, and align their skills with real-world demand”.

The minister also said that the northeast, with its unique cultural ethos, has always stood tall in championing women-led empowerment.

"At the policy level too, we are committed to reinforcing this. The data emerging from the NAPS implementation in the region clearly reflects higher female participation, turning the northeast into a beacon of hope for gender-responsive skilling across the country,” Chaudhary said.

Lalduhoma said this collaboration with the Centre will open new doors for the youths of Mizoram and the northeast.

"With financial support, quality training, and strong industry linkages, this initiative empowers our young citizens to find their rightful place in India’s evolving economic landscape - whether here in the northeast or across the country," he asserted. PTI CORR RBT