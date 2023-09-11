Centre launches portal to simplify grievance redressal mechanism for people with disabilities

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Central government Monday launched a portal to simplify and expedite the grievance resolution process for individuals with disabilities.

Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik launched the online monitoring portal that was developed by the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD).

Explaining the features of the portal, a senior officer said it is equipped with a range of features designed to enhance efficiency, including seamless online complaint filing, end-to-end digital process, automation of reminders and time-based notices, and a hybrid approach incorporating e-court and e-office modules.

“Moreover, it streamlines the scheduling of hearings, promising to revolutionise the way disability grievances are handled nationwide. This development underscores the government's commitment to leveraging technology for improving accessibility and justice for Divyangjan,” the officer said.

"The move towards this application is consistent with our mission to build an inclusive and digital future. By replacing paper-based procedures, we are not only aiming for operational efficiency but also striving for a more transparent system," said another official from the Office of the CCPD.

The portal marks a departure from traditional paperwork, shifting the entire grievance resolution process into the digital realm, another CCPD official said.

He underlined that this digital solution introduced by the Department of People with Disabilities aims to minimise reliance on physical paperwork, championing operational efficiency and environmental sustainability in line with the government's broader objectives.

The portal is accessible on the website of the Office of the CCPD. PTI UZM RPA