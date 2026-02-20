Centre laying special emphasis on inclusive growth in Northeast: Union Minister

Dimapur, Feb 20 (PTI) The Centre is laying special emphasis on inclusive growth across sectors in the Northeast, benefiting youth, farmers, women and economically weaker sections, Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya said on Friday.

Bambhaniya, the MoS for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, is on a two-day visit to the state.

Addressing gatherings in Padumpukhiri and Aoyimti villages, she said the Northeast is witnessing renewed development momentum, with a focus on connectivity, welfare delivery and self-reliance.

Lauding Nagaland's natural beauty, vibrant art and rich cultural heritage, she said the Centre remains firmly committed to advancing development and promoting self-reliance across the states in the region.

On the first day of her visit, Bambhaniya inspected a Fair Price Shop in Padumpukhiri village and interacted with members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

She also visited the Health & Wellness Centre and Anganwadi Centre in Aoyimti village, besides inspecting a Jal Jeevan Mission project site in the area.

The minister assessed the implementation of welfare and public distribution schemes at the grassroots level and held discussions with officials to review operational efficiency.

She said over 80 crore beneficiaries across the country were receiving free food grains, noting that even during the pandemic, uninterrupted distribution was ensured so that no vulnerable household was left without support.

Bambhaniya said a 'Grain ATM' was installed in her constituency in Gujarat, enabling beneficiaries to access rations round the clock.

She expressed hope that similar facilities could be introduced in Nagaland to make distribution more accessible and convenient.