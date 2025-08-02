Centre making efforts to ensure adequate availability of fertilisers, compensate crop loss

Patna, Aug 2 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the central government is making efforts to ensure timely and adequate availability of fertilisers, and increase per-hectare agricultural productivity.

Chouhan was speaking at an event here on the occasion of the release of the 20th installment of the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi.

“The interest of the country’s farmers is of paramount for us. Serving farmers as the agriculture minister is like worshiping God for me. Agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy and farmers are its soul,” he said.

He emphasised efforts to increase per-hectare agricultural productivity, especially in low-yield regions, through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Yojana.

Chouhan also assured farmers of timely and adequate availability of fertilisers and pesticides, and underscored various schemes aimed at compensating crop losses.

“The direction of research in the agriculture sector will now be determined not from Delhi, but from villages and farmers' fields. Our prime minister's commitment is to make farming more profitable,” he said. PTI PKD RBT