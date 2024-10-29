Centre making efforts to promote country as manufacturing hub: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Centre is promoting employment opportunities for youth with its efforts to make the country a manufacturing hub, while undertaking government recruitment on a large scale, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Speaking at the 'Rozgar Mela' organised here, he said the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been filling up vacancies in government in mission mode. Today's event is the 10th of such a series organised since last year and about nine lakh youth have been handed over appointment letters so far in public events, he said.

Besides the direct recruitment in different Central government departments, lakhs of youth are being provided job opportunities in the private sector and on outsourcing basis, he said.

Employment opportunities are also generated through the Union Government's programmes and schemes, including Start Up India, Mudra loans, Svanidhi yojana and providing loans to self-help groups, he said.

Advertisment

"... two types of activity. One, filling up government vacancies. (Second) We have the target of creating job opportunities by making the country a manufacturing hub by reducing imports from foreign countries and enhancing production within the country," Reddy said.

The MNCs are being urged to undertake manufacturing in India to provide livelihood opportunities to the youth instead of getting products into the country after producing them abroad, he said.

Governments in the past never had the target of making the country a developed nation but the government under PM Narendra Modi's leadership set the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047.

Advertisment

Highlighting the achievements and initiatives of the NDA government for the country's progress, he cited the examples of defence exports to 75 countries, Vande Bharat trains made with indigenous technology, establishment of defence and industrial corridors.

He also said terror activities have been checked in the country and such incidents are not reported now except in a few places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said 180 youth were handed over appointment letters at the event.