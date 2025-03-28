Centre making fake Aadhar cards and birth certificates busted in Haryana's Gurugram, 1 held

Gurugram, Mar 27 (PTI) The chief minister's flying squad along with officials of the additional deputy commissioner's office busted a centre in Nathupur village falling under DLF Phase 3 police station limits that made fake Aadhar cards and birth certificates, police said on Thursday.

The centre operator identified as Kashi Ram, a native of Bihar's Madhubani district, has been arrested, they said.

An FIR was registered at DLF Phase 3 police station, police said.

The team during the raid on Wednesday also seized a number of fake documents, including voter cards, PAN cards, bank pass books, forged Aadhar cards, a laptop, a printer and Rs 12,000 cash from the spot.

The accused ran an illegal business of fake Aadhar cards through Prabhas cyber cafÃ©, located in Nathupur village, police said.

"The accused used to make Aadhar cards, voter cards and PAN cards without documents by taking Rs 400 to Rs 500. The accused Kashi Ram has been arrested and further investigation is underway to find out how many Aadhar cards and birth certificates have been made by him," said a senior official of chief minister's flying squad. PTI COR AS AS