Centre making laws targeting minority community: Gehlot

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the central government of making laws targeting the minority community to divert attention from issues like inflation, unemployment and "devaluation" of the rupee.

Reacting to the Waqf Amendment Bill, he said that there was no need for any new law regarding waqf and the step was taken to create fear.

"It seems that the Government of India repeatedly makes laws targeting the minority community to divert attention from important issues like inflation, unemployment, the ongoing fall in the stock market and devaluation of the rupee," he said.

Gehlot said it was also seen during the CAA earlier.

"The law was made in 2020 but its rules were made in 2024. To take political advantage of this, this issue was repeatedly raised and tension was created in the whole country," he said in a post on X.

He continued, "There was no need for any new law regarding Waqf, but this law has been made to divert the attention of the majority community from important issues, to create fear in the minority community and to create tension between the two communities." PTI SDA MNK MNK