Centre making special emphasis on strengthening education sector in NE: Union Minister Bambhaniya

Kohima, Feb 21 (PTI) Union Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya on Saturday asserted that the Centre was making special emphasis on strengthening the education sector and accelerating the development of the northeastern states.

Addressing students and teachers of Government Middle School at Kuda village in Dimapur, she highlighted the Union government's strong focus on education and affirmed its commitment to making the region self-reliant under the vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and promoting ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives to boost indigenous products.

Bambhaniya said sustained efforts are being undertaken for the welfare and uplift of the poor, youth, farmers and women across the country.

Describing education as the greatest power in nation-building, the minister, on the second day of her official tour to Nagaland, underlined the government’s priority to ensure clean drinking water, proper sanitation facilities and other basic infrastructure in primary schools to foster a conducive learning environment.

Speaking on the National Education Policy, she noted that it promotes holistic and skill-based learning, including instruction in the mother tongue, to help children become self-reliant and confident individuals.

“Our children are the builders of India and the shapers of its destiny,” she said, adding that schools across the nation are being modernised to provide improved facilities and quality education to every student.

The union minister of state for consumer affairs, food & public distribution, was appreciative of the students' special performance, stating that their presentation reflected immense talent and infused renewed energy into the programme.

Earlier, Chairman of the School Management Board, Duoneinuo Kire, extended a warm welcome to the minister and highlighted the school’s longstanding role in providing foundational education to the village students. She stated that since its inception, the institution has remained committed to the holistic development of students through the dedication of its teachers and staff.

On behalf of the school, she also submitted a representation seeking enhancement of wages and salaries for mid-day meal cooks and expressed hope that the minister would consider the matter sympathetically. PTI NBS NBS BDC