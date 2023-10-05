Centre misusing agencies for vested political interests: J'Khand CM on Sanjay Singh arrest

Ranchi, Oct 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday accused the Centre of misusing central agencies for "vested political interests" and said that the entire nation is watching how AAP leader Sanjay Singh was arrested.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case.

"It is for the people to understand how agencies help are being taken to fulfil their (Centre's) vested political interests which is now before the nation and the world," Soren told media persons here.

He said that it was not only about Singh as there are many people in line.

"There are also talks regarding me having 'Benami Sampati'... you all know from which community I come. I come from the tribal community and you know how allegations are framed. ...The friends in opposition are using their intellect to stop people from the weaker sections to come forward but I have no issues. In democracy, in five years people get an opportunity to show their strength and this time is coming soon. Time will not wait for anyone," Soren said.

In reply to a query, he said that someone's conspiracy or pressure tactics "can not impact us especially the Dalits, tribals, backwards and minorities" and even Baba Saheb Ambedkar has said that these communities should become self-reliant.

On caste census, he said he was in its favour and a proposal in this regard was already sent to the Raj Bhavan on reservation and communities. PTI NAM NAM RG