Centre misusing power to harass opposition parties: Kalpana Soren

Medininagar (Jharkhand), May 11 (PTI) JMM leader Kalpana Soren on Saturday accused the BJP-led central government of misusing power to harass opposition parties in the country.

Kalpana, the wife of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, said he was sent behind bars as he became a "victim of politics".

She also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “misguiding the country for the last 10 years”.

“The BJP-led government at the Centre has been misusing power to harass opposition parties... The prime minister has been exposed and needs to be ousted from power,” Kalpana asserted, speaking at an election rally in support of coalition partner RJD's candidate Mamta Bhuiyan in Palamu Lok Sabha constituency.

“Adivasis and dalits are untouchables for Modi. Hence, he made Hemant Soren a victim of politics,” she alleged. PTI CORR BS RBT