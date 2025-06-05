'Centre must answer whether Trump was involved in truce,' says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday demanded a response from the Narendra Modi government on the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire that has been beset with allegations that it was brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Gehlot demanded clarity on what he called "unanswered questions hanging over national security." In a post on X, he said, "The BJP President J.P. Nadda must understand Rahul Gandhi is only asking what every Indian wants to know: The country didn't lose, the army didn't lose, so why did our government appear to surrender?" The former Rajasthan chief minister alleged that the ceasefire had been announced at a time when Indian forces were gaining ground under Operation Sindoor, and raised suspicions of international pressure, particularly from Trump.

"Why did the Indian government suddenly announce a ceasefire just minutes after Trump tweeted about one … Why has there been no official response denying or confirming if the decision was influenced by such foreign pressure?" he asked.

Even Trump has repeatedly claimed he was involved in brokering a truce between the two nuclear neighbours by appealing to trade relations.

"If Trump was misrepresenting facts, why didn't our Prime Minister speak up to set the record straight?" Gehlot said.

He said that despite a national outrage over the April 22 Pahalgam carnage and the army's consequent retaliation, the public remains in the dark on several fronts.

"Why have the terrorists behind this heinous act not yet been brought to justice?" he said.

Gehlot claimed that the timing of the ceasefire undermined national morale. "The army was pushing forward, the nation was united, and the opposition stood with the government. So why did the Centre retreat from action so suddenly, without explanation?" He slammed those who tried to shut down questions on what transpired before the ceasefire, by saying, "Every citizen has the right to ask – who made this decision, on what conditions, and in whose interest? The government owes the people answers, not silence." PTI AG VN VN