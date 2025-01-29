Centre must apologise to nation for defaming opposition leaders: Himachal ministers

Shimla, Dec 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Tuesday lauded the court's decision in the National Herald case and said that the Central government now must apologise to the nation for allegedly "conspiring" to defame the opposition leaders by holding constitutional institutions "hostage".

The ministers, in a joint press statement issued here, said that the court's verdict has delivered a "resounding defeat to the authoritarian mindset" of the Central government, its "arrogance of power", and its "blatant misuse" of democratic institutions.

"In the Young Indian case, the court has declared the entire action initiated by the Enforcement Directorate against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as illegal, unconstitutional, and motivated by malafide intent. The court has categorically stated that the ED neither has a valid FIR nor any jurisdiction in the matter. Fabricating a case without an FIR exposes the desperation and political fear of the Central government," they said.

"The verdict clearly establishes that the ED was turned into an electoral weapon of the BJP," they added.

"Over the past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has consistently used central agencies to intimidate, suppress, and silence the opposition. Today, this politics has been publicly exposed.

"This was not an investigation, but an act of political vendetta, and that vendetta has now collapsed in the court of law," the ministers claimed.

They further said that there was neither any money laundering involved, nor any evidence of illegal income, nor proof of any unlawful transfer of property in this case. All allegations were based on "falsehoods, misinformation, and conspiracy", aimed solely at suppressing the voice of democracy.

"The Congress party and its leadership will continue to fight -- from the streets to Parliament -- to protect the Constitution, democracy, and the rights of the people of this country. We will neither be afraid, nor bow down, nor remain silent. Truth is on our side, and truth will ultimately prevail," the ministers said. PTI/COR MNK MNK