Centre must form shelter policy for stray dogs: BJP MP in LS

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Wednesday flagged rising instances of dog bites in Delhi, urging the Centre to form a policy to create shelters for stray dogs in the country.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the West Delhi lawmaker said the city newspapers are filled with reports of dog bites.

A six-year-old girl was mauled by dogs and an elderly person was bitten in a DDA park, she said.

The cases of dog bites have gone up substantially at Safdarjung Hospital, she said.

In 2021, the number of such cases at the hospital was 63,600, which has gone up to 90,000 in the seven months of 2025 alone, she said.

She demanded that the Union government form a policy under which civic bodies set up shelters for stray dogs.

BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, asked the government to disclose how much money it has given to Himachal Pradesh, a state ravaged by floods, cloudbursts, and landslides.

She said the state government should provide details of the use of funds and its roadmap to deal with natural calamities.