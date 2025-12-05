Centre must intervene to compensate Guj farmers affected by crop losses: Cong MP Gohil

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Congress member Shaktisinh Gohil demanded that the Centre must intervene to ensure adequate compensation for Gujarat's farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains during the Diwali period.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, he said crops were ready for harvesting after Diwali, but rains caused huge damage to crops, resulting in significant financial losses to farmers.

Gohil, who hails from the state, mentioned that there have been cases of farmers' suicides due to crop losses.

He said the farmers are not getting adequate compensation as there is no crop insurance scheme in the state.

The Congress member urged the Centre to immediately intervene and ensure that farmers get full compensation.

Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde of the BJP requested the government to establish more hospitals to treat heart attacks and also set up "dedicated stroke units" in districts.

Ravi Chandra Vaddiraju, BRS, demanded that the central government should approve the Hyderabad Metro Phase II project.

He also sought support for the growth of the IT sector in Telangana to encourage investment in the state.

Mahendra Bhatt of the BJP raised the issue of rising human-animal conflict in Uttarakhand, leading to the deaths of many people.

He demanded adequate compensation for the affected people and a plan of action to deal with this serious issue.

Nadimul Haque of TMC urged the government to provide skills for the youth.

AD Singh of RJD expressed concern over the increasing number of suicides in the age group of 15-29 and called for a coordinated national suicide prevention strategy.