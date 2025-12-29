Centre must push state govts to stop communal violence in their territories: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 29 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said the Centre should impress upon state governments to stop incidents of communal violence when they take place in their respective territories.

"It is the duty of the Centre to tell the states that such incidents should be stopped," Abdullah told reporters at the party headquarters in Srinagar.

He was commenting on an incident of alleged stone-pelting on a mosque and madrassa in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"There are evil people around and they will always be there. We have impressed upon the Centre repeatedly that India is a secular country and the Constitution gives people of all faiths a right to practice their religion," the former chief minister said.

On the situation in Bangladesh, Abdullah expressed hope that peaceful elections are held in the neighbouring country so that it forms a new government.

"We want peace, friendship and brotherhood. I hope that the new government (in Dhaka) will find new path of friendship with India," he added.

Abdullah prayed that the upcoming New Year is better than the previous year for people. "I hope our problems will ease and there be peace and tourism."