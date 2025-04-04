Centre nod for doubling Gondia-Balharshah Rail line will spur growth of region: Shinde

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the approval for doubling of 240 kms line between Gondia and Balharshah, which was among four Railway projects green lighted by the Centre, will help in rapid development of the region.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved four projects of the Ministry of Railways involving a total cost of about Rs 18,658 crore, a government press note said.

The four projects covering 15 districts in three states of Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 1,247 km, it added.

Shinde welcomed the approval of the projects and said they will will help in faster development of underdeveloped regions.

In a post on X, Shinde said the CCEA approved a sum of Rs 4,819 crore for doubling of 240 kms line between Gondia and Balharshah (Chandrapur district) in the state's Vidarbha region.

This project will generate employment of 3.79 crore man-hours and help in rapid development of the region, he noted.

"This will also help in faster development of backward parts of the state," Shinde maintained.

The other three projects approved by the CCEA were the third and fourth lines between Sambalpur and Jarapda, and Jharsuguda and Sason (both Odisha); the fifth and sixth lines between Kharsia-Naya Raipur and Parmalkasa (Chhattisgarh). PTI PR RSY