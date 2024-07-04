Centre not concerned about conflict in Manipur: Congress leader Ibobi Singh

Imphal, Jul 4 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on Thursday alleged that the Centre was not concerned about the ethnic violence raging in the northeastern state for over a year.

Addressing a press conference here, the CLP leader said that the opposition does not have any intention of taking political mileage out of the situation but was forced to speak out.

"We and 10 other like-minded political parties have been trying to bring a solution," he said.

"Law and order is a state subject and protection of life and property is the responsibility of the state government... people know whether the government is carrying out its duties. The state machinery has completely failed," he alleged.

Had the state government performed its duties diligently, none of the political parties would have criticised it, Singh said.

"Who is to bear the responsibility for all the lives and properties lost? What the people want is for the prime minister to look at Manipuris as Indian citizens and actively intervene and bring a solution.

"The PM could stay overnight in neighbouring Assam for his election campaign but doesn't wish to come to Manipur where more than 200 people have been killed and 60,000 rendered homeless in the ethnic violence," the former three-term chief minister said.

Ethnic violence has been raging in the northeastern state since May last year between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis. PTI COR ACD