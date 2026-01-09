Centre not cooperating on Upper Krishna project, neighbouring states blocking works: D K Shivakumar

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Jan 9 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday accused the Centre of not extending adequate support to Karnataka's Upper Krishna project and alleged that neighbouring states were creating hurdles by moving courts, even as the State government was pushing ahead with large-scale investments and compensation packages for the region.

Addressing a public event in Vijayapura to inaugurate multiple developmental works, Shivakumar said the Congress government in the state had accorded top priority to projects under the Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited and sanctioned major funds after assuming office.

Shivakumar said, "The Upper Krishna project Phase-3 will give us 80 TMC feet of water. We are putting pressure on the Centre to issue a Gazette notification, but they are not cooperating. The neighboring states are creating obstacles with court cases." He said works worth Rs 3,700 crore had been sanctioned for the district since he took charge and announced a substantially higher compensation for farmers affected by the project.

"We have announced a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh per acre for the farmers of the region for losing their land to the project. A total compensation of Rs 70,000 crore would be given. The previous government had fixed the compensation at Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per acre only," he said.

Referring to litigation, Shivakumar said nearly 29,000 cases were pending.

"If you think that you would get a higher compensation in the court, it won't happen. No government project can be implemented if such higher compensations had to be given," he cautioned.

He also highlighted the renaming of bus stands in Vijayapura, Devara Hipparagi, Surapura and Sindagi after prominent historical figures, saying the government believed in "equal life and equal share." The Dy CM said efforts were on to remove Vijayapura's arid district tag, and to generate employment, attract Rs 10 lakh crore in investments and strengthen rural education through Karnataka Public Schools. PTI GMS ADB