Centre not giving due recognition to Gangasagar Mela: Mamata

Sagar Island (WB), Jan 8 (PTI) Expressing despair, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that though Gangasagar Mela was one of the largest religious congregations in the world, the Centre has not given it the due recognition.

Speaking at an official programme at the Sagar Island in the South 24 Parganas district, she said that it was her government that was working for the annual event despite no help from the Centre.

"Kumbh Mela is a big fair and it gets all help from the Centre. We also must remember that the site of Kumbh Mela is connected by road. Gangasagar Mela, which is held on an island, is one of the largest such fairs in the world but I don't know why the Centre is yet to give it the due recognition," she said.

She said that her government was working to build a bridge to connect the island to the mainland.

"There is no help from the Centre. It's our government which is doing everything," she added.

Banerjee reviewed the preparedness for the congregation in the afternoon, and also inaugurated a number of developmental projects.

The Gangasagar Mela, which is held on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, will continue till January 17. About 40 lakh people from across the country are expected to attend the congregation this year. PTI SCH SOM