Centre not granting environmental clearance to Mahadayi project, says CM Siddaramaiah

Hubballi (Karnataka), May 4 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused the Centre of withhoding environmental clearance for the Mahadayi river project, which he said is crucial to resolving the water crisis in North Karnataka region, particularly in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah attacked Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, who represents the Dharwad constituency, alleging that the BJP leader has "failed" to take any steps to ensure the project’s completion.

“He is an important Minister in the Centre. He should get us environmental clearance. How many times we have pleaded to the Centre. We have given letter to the Centre, appealed to them and me and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar went to New Delhi several times,” the CM said.

He said that calling an all-party meeting is only a small part of the solution, and that for the Mahadayi project to move forward, the central government must grant environmental clearance.

“Environment clearance is the only road block. Scared of Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not giving it (environmental clearance) to us. Pralhad Joshi does not talk there,” Siddaramaiah alleged.

Goa and Karnataka are at loggerheads over diversion of water from the Mahadayi river through the construction of dams by the latter on the river’s tributaries, Kalasa and Banduri.

The Goa government has contended that Karnataka cannot divert water from the Mahadayi river, as it passes through the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located downstream in North Goa.

The Centre approved a Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams two years ago.

Regarding the completion of two years of his government in Karnataka, the Chief Minister said a public event will be held on May 20 at Vijayanagara district.

"We will hold a public meeting in Vijayanagara where we will tell people about the work done by our government in the past two years," Siddaramaiah said.