Centre not imposing any language on any state: Dharmendra Pradhan

Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the Centre was not imposing any language on anybody.

He termed those who claim that the Centre imposes the three language policy on states as "politically motivated".

"We are not imposing any language on anybody. For Class 1 and 2, there will be two language formula. One will be mother tongue. Here, it will be Tamil language. Government of India's condition is that you have to teach in Tamil in primary school. You can teach another language that is your choice," he said.

Pradhan was speaking to reporters in the presence of professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, after taking part in the 'Think India Dakshinapatha Summit 2025'.

Elaborating about the three language policy, he said that from Class six to ten there is three language formula. "One language will be mother tongue. The rest two will be your choice. No language will be imposed by the Government of India on any state," he said.

To a query about how the three language policy is being implemented in a state like Uttar Pradesh, he said, "We are implementing it in that state also. Many state governments, forget BJP ruled states, are implementing three language policy, prior to National Education Policy." "In Uttar Pradesh, a student will learn Hindi, as mother tongue. After that, they may opt for learning Marathi and Tamil also. Some students in UP, can take Tamil as a third language. The UP government has to provide the facility to teach Tamil," he said.

Pointing out that only 10 per cent of India's population speak in English, he said rest of the population prefer to speak in their mother tongue.

He quoted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's comments that he would encourage Telugu speaking students to learn as many as 10 languages so that every Telugu boy would become 'globally competitive' and they would be proficient in different languages.

"Language is always a facilitator. Those with politically narrow ideas are creating this problem," Pradhan said.

Referring to his past visits to Tamil Nadu, the minister said, "I have toured all part of Tamil Nadu. It is essentially a linguistic state. I am Odia. I am very proud of my Odia language. But I am also proud of other Indian languages." "With full responsibility I am telling you today, those who want to create this language division, they have failed. Society is moving way ahead of them, " he said.

Responding to a query about the Centre not releasing the funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme to the state, he said, the Tamil Nadu government has to accept the MoU offered by the Government of India under the scheme.

"Because the government of India is abiding by its policies and it has to be mutual. You cannot impose your political priority on the interests of students of Tamil Nadu," he said.

"I am ready to go ahead with all kinds of cooperation. But there has to be some mutual understanding," he added.

According to the Ministry of Education, the Samagra Shiksha scheme is an integrated scheme for school education covering the entire gamut from pre-school to Class 12.

Pradhan on the occasion also clarified that the Centre has been releasing a sufficient number of funds to the state.

"Tamil Nadu is getting funds every year for some of the schemes, like the Mid Day Meal scheme. This year they also got. It is not that they are not getting," he said.

He referred to his recent meeting with State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and said, "I met him along with my dear friend and sister (DMK MP) Kanimozhi. He is a very good gentleman. I assured them all cooperation on the Right to Education issue." PTI VIJ KH