Centre not serious about midday meal scheme, alleges Bengal education minister Bratya Basu

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Thursday blamed the Narendra Modi government for poor allocation of funds for the midday meal scheme, alleging that the move has affected thousands of students at the primary and upper-primary levels.

Asked how the state’s decision to serve eggs and chicken twice a week would be sustained amid rising prices of essential commodities, Basu told reporters that the government would "stick to the routine in every possible manner".

He said the decision to provide nutritious food to schoolchildren was taken by the state, and funds were allocated "despite constraints".

"The Modi government is not serious about continuing the midday meal project in a proper way. Otherwise why such meagre allocation? They are virtually taking their hands off the project," he said.

A senior official of the state midday meal project said the government had earlier allocated an additional Rs 7,562.63 lakh to ensure fish, chicken or eggs were served to students twice a week.

This led to an additional expenditure of Rs 4 per dish per student, which is being "entirely borne by the state", the official said.

"The scheme’s objective is to enhance enrolment, retention, attendance and reduce dropouts, while simultaneously improving the nutritional levels of primary school children," he said.

West Bengal Headmasters’ Association president Chandan Maity said the current allocation for the scheme was "increasingly proving to be inadequate" for serving eggs, chicken and fruits twice a week.

"But we cannot curtail a child’s simple nutritional requirement under any circumstances," he said.

Maity said the allocation of Rs 6.78 for every primary student and Rs 10.17 for every upper-primary student cannot serve the purpose, adding that teachers and school committees "if necessary, bear the expense from their pocket so that the children are not deprived".

According to existing norms, the Centre bears 60 per cent of the scheme’s expenses and the state funds the remaining 40 per cent. PTI SUS MNB