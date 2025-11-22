Centre notifies amendments to DDA's Transit-Oriented Development policy

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Central government has notified amendments to the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) TOD policy by issuing a gazette notification made public on Saturday.

The "TOD Zone" is an area under a 500 metres wide corridor on either side of the centreline of the existing and planned, approved Metro Corridors Routes and the same around regional and interstate mass transit stations such as Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

"Delhi Development Authority has proposed modification in 'Chapter - 20 on Transit Oriented Development (TOD) in Master Plan for Delhi - 2021' under Section 11-A of the DD Act," a public notice issued by the DDA said.

The proposed modification to the TOD policy further invited objections and suggestions.

Any person having any objection and suggestion with respect to the proposed modification, may send the same in writing within a period of 45 days from the date of issue of this notice, it added.