Centre notifies appointment of two new LS MPs in key disability empowerment committee

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has notified changes to the composition of a key committee under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, appointing two Lok Sabha members as its new representatives.

According to a gazette notification issued on Monday, the Centre has amended the 2017 order that outlines the committee's structure, replacing the earlier nominated MPs with E T Mohammed Basheer and Dr C N Manjunath.

Both the lawmakers will now serve as members under the category of elected members of Parliament in the panel, constituted by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to review disability-related policies and aid parliamentary panels looking into these issues.

The amendment has been made using powers under Section 60 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, which authorises the Central government to frame and modify rules required to implement the law.

The original notification constituting the committee was issued in November 2017 and has since undergone revisions in June and October 2022.

The latest change updates Serial Number 3, Clause (a), replacing the earlier sub-clauses with the names of the two newly nominated MPs.