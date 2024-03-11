Centre notifies CAA rules: JNU issues advisory, appeals students to maintain peace

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday issued an advisory appealing to students to remain vigilant and maintain "peace and harmony" on campus.

The advisory comes hours after the Centre notified the rules of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), giving a nod to its implementation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

"In view of the ongoing students' election process on campus and various events being organised by the student bodies, all stakeholders of the campus are appealed to remain vigilant and contribute to maintaining peace and harmony on campus," the advisory released late in the evening said without mentioning if it was released in connection with the Centre's move.

"The administration firmly reiterates its commitment to zero tolerance towards any form of violence or indiscipline on campus and appeals to all stakeholders of the campus to desist from all such activities," it added.

Protests erupted in university campuses in the national capital in December 2019 as a section of students held demonstrations against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) demanding the law be rolled back by the central government.

Several universities, including the Jamia Millia Islamia, had become the epicentre of the protests and saw police action against the agitating students.

After the CAA rules were notified on Monday, protests erupted on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, leading to a heavy police deployment at the university. PTI SJJ SKY SKY