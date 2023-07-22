Centre now distributing appointment letters for posts that should have been filled long ago: Cong

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday hit out at the government over the holding of Rozgar mela, saying it was distributing appointment letters in instalments as if it has fulfilled the BJP's promise of giving 2 crore jobs every year.

Advertisment

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said there are 30 lakh posts lying vacant in various government departments and the sanctioned posts being filled now are those that were to be filled long ago.

He claimed about 20,000 MSME industries have shut down in the country in just three years.

"In government departments alone, 30 lakh posts are lying vacant. But the event-Jeevi head of the Modi government, Modi ji by distributing recruitment letters in instalments is showing as if he has fulfilled the BJP's promise of giving 2 crore jobs every year.

Advertisment

"Those are sanctioned government posts and they should have been filled long ago," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Kharge claimed that in the last nine years, events of Start-Up India, Skill India, Stand-Up India were organised, but lakhs of MSMEs had to bear the brunt of wrong policies of the Modi government.

"Millions of youth have lost their jobs, their future turned bleak and the SC, ST, OBC, EWS got the most hurt. The youth of the country will not tolerate this anymore.

Advertisment

This anti-youth government has to go. Bharat will unite, INDIA will win," he said on Twitter.

Another Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared a news report about 20,000 MSMEs shut in the last three years.

"The entire attention of the Prime Minister is only on giving benefits to his chosen capitalist friends. MSMEs, which are considered to be the backbone of the country's economy, have been left to fend for themselves. In the Lok Sabha, the government itself admitted that about 20,000 micro, small and medium enterprises have been closed in the last three years. This estimate is also far less than the reality.

Advertisment

"The MSME sector has not yet recovered from the impact of demonetisation and GST. Adequate steps are also not being taken by the government. This is the reason why the sector which could have played an important role in providing employment to the youth, could have strengthened the country's economy, is passing through its worst phase in the so-called 'Amrit Kaal'," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually distributed recruitment letters to 70000 new recruits at a rozgar mela and said greed for power overrode national interest during the UPA government, wreaking havoc on the banking sector, but his dispensation has nursed it back to good financial health.

He also said that India is now among the countries with the strongest banking sectors following a series of measures taken by his government. PTI SKC ZMN