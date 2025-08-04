Centre of Excellence for women's pelvic health opens at Mumbai's Cama Hospital

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) The government-run Cama & Albless Hospital on Monday opened its centre of excellence for women's pelvic health that aims to provide treatment for urogynaecological disorders.

Established through a public-private partnership, the centre has six clinic rooms and a state-of-the-art diagnostics centre with advanced equipment, making it one of the most advanced urogynaecology centres in India, an official statement said.

The centre aims to address pelvic floor disorders, including pelvic organ prolapse, urinary incontinence, faecal incontinence, fistulas, dysfunctional voiding, perineal trauma, urinary tract infections, bladder pain syndrome among others, which affect nearly one in four Indian women but often go undiagnosed and untreated.

It will also serve as a platform for world-class training and research in urogynecology.

It is a collaboration between the Maharashtra government, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) at the Department of Urogynaecology, and health technology provider CitiusTech.

"The department has top-tier diagnostics and equipment unavailable in most hospitals nationwide. This centre is not just about best-in-class treatment; the dream is to develop a hub for cutting-edge research and advanced training. Our goal is to develop a new generation of urogynaecologists, trained to the highest standards, who will lead change across India," said Dr Aparna Hegde, associate professor, Department of Urogynecology.