Centre of excellence in forensic science to be set up in Haryana; MoU signed with NFSU

Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has proposed the establishment of a training institute at the Centre of Excellence for laboratory testing facilities in forensic science, which is to be set up in Haryana under an MoU signed on Saturday.

The central government will make all arrangements for its establishment, he said.

Shah was speaking at Panchkula after the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Haryana government and the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat, for the establishment of the Centre of Excellence, according to an official release.

In his address, Shah suggested that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while planning for this Centre, should pay attention towards setting up a training institute.

Additionally, a hostel should also be built so that police officers and judicial officers be trained here, he proposed.

He said the Centre of Excellence will bring a radical change in the criminal justice system in Haryana in the coming days.

It will also emerge as a major training centre for Northern India, he said.

Congratulating the people of Haryana on this occasion, Shah said that the state government has decided to improve the criminal justice system by partnering with the National Forensic Science University.

He said that the NFSU has currently established its campuses in nine states, and the central cabinet has recently passed a proposal to expand its campuses to about 16 states.

Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said the Centre was envisioned in Surajkund in 2022, and, through this MoU, this vision is being realised.

He said previously, there was only one forensic science lab in the state, but now four more are operational.

Haryana CM Saini said the establishment of this centre will greatly benefit the criminal justice system.

"Often, due to the lack of resources, justice is delayed, but with new technology, we will be able to provide swift justice to the victims," he said.

With the establishment of the National Forensic Science University, Haryana is taking the lead, and it will benefit the state, said the CM.

Vice Chancellor of National Forensic Science University Dr J M Vyas said that the establishment of the centre will enhance Haryana's forensic capabilities, benefiting the entire criminal justice system.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, the National Forensic Science University is helping to strengthen forensic capabilities in 92 countries.

He said Haryana has "taken the initiative in this direction, and we are establishing a world-class lab here".

He said that the university will provide technical support to expedite the resolution of pending cases.

Under this MOU, a robust centre of excellence in training and laboratory testing facilities in forensic sciences will be established and NFSU will guide the research as well as testing of forensic samples and also provide expert knowledge, he said. PTI CHS RT RT