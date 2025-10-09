Centre operator arrested in JSSC-CGL exam cheating case

Dhanbad, Oct 10 (PTI) The centre operator of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) tier-1 examination held on September 26 at Dhanbad was arrested for his alleged connivance with the gang which had indulged in cheating during the exam by hacking the computer server, police said on Thursday.

Dhanbad senior superintendent of police, Prabhat Kumar told PTI that centre operator at Infinity Digital Zone Examination Center under Barwadda police station limits in Dhanbad identified as Mrityunjay Kumar was nabbed and sent to judicial custody on Thursday after he confessed on Wednesday of his involvement in the exam fraud.

Dhanbad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) headquarter-1 Shankar Kamti said that Kumar, a resident of Kusum Vihar in Dhanbad, was detained last night and interrogated, when he confessed to the crime.

"More individuals may be involved in this fraud, who carry out such illegal activities through cyber means. Based on technical evidence, the police have started searching for other people associated with the network," the DSP said.

The police official told PTI that on September 26, during the third shift of the examination, one candidate was caught engaging in suspicious activities.

"Mahadev Gorai, the magistrate on duty at the examination, noticed that the candidate was simply holding the mouse, while the answers were automatically ticking on the computer. The police were informed, and the accused was taken into custody," the police officer said.

"The candidate during interrogation admitted that he was receiving instructions through WhatsApp. We seized his mobile phone. During investigation we also arrested Robson Rahman, a resident of Kolkata, and senior server manager of the company which had been hired by JSSC to conduct the exam for his involvement in the fraud," said Kamti.

Police officials said that a team has already gone to Patna to arrest others involved in the fraud. PTI ANB NN