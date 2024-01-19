Centre orders early closure of certain govt offices for R-Day parade, Beating Retreat ceremony

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Centre on Friday directed early closure of certain government offices here due to the Republic Day parade, the Beating Retreat ceremony and the At Home function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Personnel Ministry said.

It said that for full dress rehearsal on January 23, the government offices in South Block, North Block, Vayu Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan among others will be closed at 1830 hours on January 22.

"Such closure will continue till 1300 hours on 23.01.2024 to facilitate anti-sabotage check," said the order issued to all central government ministries/ departments.

In its order, the Personnel Ministry has mentioned a detailed list of government offices that would be closed early.

The government offices mentioned in its list "shall remain closed from 1300 hours onwards on January 25, 2024 for Republic Day parade".

"The exercise/arrangement will continue till 1300 hours on 26.01.2024," the order said.

The buildings, including Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, South Block, North Block and Shastri Bhawan among others, will be sealed for the 'At Home function' on January 26 and shall remain closed on that date till 1930 hours, it added.

The Personnel Ministry has also mentioned a list of offices including South Block, North Block and the Parliament House complex, which would remain closed on January 28 from 1600 hours to 1930 hours for a special show of the Beating Retreat ceremony. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR