Centre organises pre-retirement counselling workshop for employees

New Delhi: The Centre has organised a pre-retirement counselling (PRC) workshop for its employees to make them aware of retirement benefits, family pension, Income Tax rules and submission of digital life certificates among others, according to an official statement.

More than 750 retirees, who are going to retire upto March 31, 2025, benefitted hugely from this pre-retirement counselling (PRC) workshop held here on Wednesday, it said.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) will continue to hold such workshops as part of good governance to ensure a smooth and comfortable transition for the Central government retirees, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The department is taking all efforts to keep them updated of the government initiatives being taken so that they can avail all the benefits post retirement, it said.

"During the 55th pre-retirement counselling (PRC) workshop, various sessions on BHAVISHYA portal, integrated pensioners portal, retirement benefits, family pension, CGHS process, Income Tax rules, ANUBHAV, digital life certificate, investment modes and Opportunities etc. were conducted," the statement said.

All these sessions have been curated to make the retirees aware of the process to be followed and forms to be filled pre-retirement and to provide information about the benefits available to them post-retirement, it added.

A “Banks’ Exhibition” was also organised during the PRC workshop, wherein all 18 pension disbursing banks actively participated. All pensioner related banking services were made available to the participants.

"Banks also guided the retirees on opening of pension accounts and investment of pension corpus in various schemes suitable to them," the statement said.

The DoPPW had also organised the 7th Anubhav awards ceremony for recognising the contribution made by the Central government employees while in service.

In the ceremony, five Anubhav awards and 10 jury certificates were conferred to the personnel from nine different ministries/departments.

Out of 15 awardees, five were women pensioners, the highest number in a single ceremony, the statement said.

In the ceremony, a citation booklet encapsulating the achievement of the awardees and a short movie showcasing their hard work were released.

Secretary (Pension) V Srinivas appreciated the contribution of the Central government employees in nation building and was of the firm belief that conferring of Anubhav awards would inspire the present generation of the employees for excelling in their respective fields.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare held the 11th nation-wide pension adalat under the chairmanship of Srinivas. The adalat was attended by 22 ministries of the government of India and pensioners who joined the meeting both digitally and physically.

"298 cases were discussed in the adalat and 245 cases were resolved on the spot with a success rate of more than 82 per cent," the statement said.